Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.