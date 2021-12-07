Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,839,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $108.79 and a 12-month high of $137.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

