Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $143.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

