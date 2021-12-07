AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEVF. Barclays lowered shares of AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

