B. Riley Raises Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target to $170.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $153.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $132.76 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

