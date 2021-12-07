Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 309.60 ($4.11) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

