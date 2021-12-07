Bank of America Begins Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

