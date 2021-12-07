Bank of America Corp DE Buys New Position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,476,000.

NYSEARCA:JRE opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63.

