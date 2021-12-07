Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,203 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 112,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

