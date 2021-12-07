Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,400 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.28% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,359,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

