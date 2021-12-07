Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,311 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in York Water were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 7,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of York Water by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

York Water stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $628.12 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

