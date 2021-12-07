Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose M. Marcario purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

