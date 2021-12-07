Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
See Also: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.