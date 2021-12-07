Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

BK opened at $55.43 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.62.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

