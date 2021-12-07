Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $45.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 328,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

