Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities stock opened at GBX 803.58 ($10.66) on Tuesday. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 684 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 857.90 ($11.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801.12. The company has a market cap of £96.57 million and a P/E ratio of 3.31.
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
