Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

BBBY opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $64,050,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $63,154,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

