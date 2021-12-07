Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,292 shares of company stock worth $69,594,164. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.61 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.