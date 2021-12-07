BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

BLU stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

