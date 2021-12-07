BetProtocol (BEPRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BetProtocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

