Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $61.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $63.12 and last traded at $64.35, with a volume of 12894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

