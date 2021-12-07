Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.67 million and the lowest is $1.79 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.57 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,680 shares of company stock worth $550,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.28.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

