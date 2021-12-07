BiFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92,639.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and $92,639.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.70 or 0.00181340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.35 or 0.00583196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00064588 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

