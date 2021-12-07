BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 15,435 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $368,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.47. 131,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.63.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.