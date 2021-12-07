BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Sells 15,435 Shares

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $368,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BioAtla stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.47. 131,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. BioAtla, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.63.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.