BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo Purchases 18,587 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 144,240 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,947,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BDSI shares. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

