Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $29,388.98 and approximately $177.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.28 or 0.08523116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.76 or 0.99965844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

