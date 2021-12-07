BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust stock remained flat at $$5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 187,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter worth $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.