Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down to $15.42

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.85. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 497,953 shares traded.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 404,417 shares of company stock worth $6,301,784 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.