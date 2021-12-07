BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLSFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut BlueScope Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA raised BlueScope Steel from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $90.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.