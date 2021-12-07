B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.29) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($7.96) to GBX 575 ($7.62) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 589.56 ($7.82).

LON:BME opened at GBX 640 ($8.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.41 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.57 ($8.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 576.08. The stock has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

