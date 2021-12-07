BMO Capital Markets Increases SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$32.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$30.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.29.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

