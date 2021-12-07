Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

