Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

