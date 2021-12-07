Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.