Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,302,070 shares of company stock worth $759,096,885 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

