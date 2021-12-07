Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,428,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,040,000 after buying an additional 372,099 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

