Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a PE ratio of 194.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.