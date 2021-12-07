Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,634 shares of company stock valued at $183,817 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

