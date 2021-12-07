Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 198.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.3% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 131,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.