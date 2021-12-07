Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $152.53 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $277.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.43.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

