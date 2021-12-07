Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,713.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,713.24.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $26.60 on Friday, reaching $2,253.88. 14,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,262. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,400.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2,305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 243.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

