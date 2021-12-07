Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist cut their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Biogen to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $224.11 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average of $309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

