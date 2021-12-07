British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of LON:BATS traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,652.50 ($35.17). The company had a trading volume of 4,970,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,576.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market cap of £60.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

