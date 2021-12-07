British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) target price on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,553.22 ($47.12).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,625.50 ($34.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($39.27). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,576.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,682.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

