Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

