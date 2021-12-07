Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

