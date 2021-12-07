Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $580.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $571.46.
AVGO opened at $564.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average of $497.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,786,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
