Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $660.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $580.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered Broadcom to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $571.46.

AVGO opened at $564.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.28 and a 200 day moving average of $497.85.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,786,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

