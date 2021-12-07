Broadcom’s (AVGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $640.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.68.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.85. The company has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 162,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.