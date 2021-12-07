Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for approximately 2.4% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned 0.26% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,085. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

