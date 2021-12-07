Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $64.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $79.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $351.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $399.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.09 million, with estimates ranging from $341.05 million to $436.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after buying an additional 1,173,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.