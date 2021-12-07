Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post sales of $809.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 1,867,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

